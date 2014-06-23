Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
RPT-SPOT PLATINUM, PALLADIUM FALL 1 PCT TO SESSION LOWS AS S.AFRICA STRIKING UNION TO DECIDE ON WAGE OFFER
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BEIJING, March 19 A senior minister said on Sunday China's policy of restricting market access is important for domestic growth, even as President Xi Jinping seeks to project the country as a world leader in fighting protectionism.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.