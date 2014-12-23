Dec 23 Patent risk management company RPX Corp
on Tuesday announced a major deal to buy out the bulk
of the assets owned by patent consortium Rockstar, formed by
Apple Inc and other major technology firms in 2011 following the
bankruptcy of Nortel Network Corp.
The deal is for about 4,000 of the 6,000 patents the
consortium purchased from Nortel for about $4.5 billion. The
group includes Microsoft Corp, Sony,
Blackberry and Ericsson.
Last year, the consortium sued Google and several handset
manufacturers whose phones operate on Google's Android operating
system, which fiercely competes with Apple mobile products.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)