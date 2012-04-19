LONDON, April 19 British specialist insurer
Randall & Quilter reported a 17 percent rise in annual
profit, helped by stronger returns from its insurance
investments unit, and said it had agreed to buy insurer Trimac
Acceptance for $2.7 million in cash.
R&Q, which buys "run-off" insurers that no longer write new
business and also offers claims management services to the
industry, made an adjusted pretax profit of 8.8 million pounds
($14.1 million) last year, up from 7.5 million in 2010, it said
on Thursday.
The improvement reflected a stronger performance from its
flagship insurance investments business, where operating profit
rose 12 percent.
R&Q, led by co-founder Ken Randall, said it aimed to boost
capital efficiency by integrating Trimac, which has been in
run-off since 1996, into its own Bermuda-based captive insurance
business.
R&Q shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange's junior AIM
market, closed at 112.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company
at about 56 million pounds. The stock has climbed 18 percent
since the start of the year.
($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter)