HONG KONG Aug 6 Italian fashion house Prada SpA said on Monday its revenues amounted to 1.55 billion euros for the first half of its fiscal year ended in July, up 36.5 percent against the same period last year.

The Milan-based maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu dresses, which has a market value of $17.3 billion, said its same-store sales for directly operated stores grew 19 percent year-on-year during the period. It gave no reason for the increase. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)