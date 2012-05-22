Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
May 22 U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its digital offerings.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year.
The deal value includes $1.092 per common share, assumption of debt and payment of an amount equal for the redemption of preferred shares.
EDGAR Online has provided XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) services to R.R. Donnelley's Financial Services offering since 2008. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: