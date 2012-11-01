HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 1 Printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weak printing volumes, and it lowered its full-year forecast.
For the full-year 2012, the company lowered its revenue forecast to $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion from its earlier forecast of $10.4 billion to $10.5 billion.
It said it expected adjusted earnings to be at the lower end of its earlier guidance range of $1.84 to $1.92.
Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second-quarter, net income fell to $71.4 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with $158 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 51 cents a share.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $2.5 billion. Net sales for its U.S. Print and Related Services unit fell 6.4 percent to $1.9 billion.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 44 cents per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
RR Donnelley, which also operates as a securities filing agent, said nothing in its earnings statement about being blamed for filing a draft press release with Google Inc's third-quarter earnings hours ahead of schedule last month.
Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company closed at $10.02 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.