Aug 1 RR Donnelley & Sons Co posted a
second-quarter profit that beat estimates as the printing
services firm kept a tight lid on costs.
Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $88.8
million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter from
$12.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.53 billion.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 43 cents
per share, on revenue of $2.57 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also forecast full-year revenue of between
$10.40 billion and $10.50 billion. Analysts were expecting
$10.47 billion.
Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company closed at
$12.12 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
