Aug 1 RR Donnelley & Sons Co posted a second-quarter profit that beat estimates as the printing services firm kept a tight lid on costs.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $88.8 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter from $12.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.53 billion.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 43 cents per share, on revenue of $2.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast full-year revenue of between $10.40 billion and $10.50 billion. Analysts were expecting $10.47 billion.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company closed at $12.12 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.