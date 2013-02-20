FRANKFURT Feb 20 Deutsche Bank's RREEF real estate investment unit and the Borletti Group are in exclusive negotiations to sell French department store group Le Printemps to Qatari investors for up to 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion), a source close to the talks said.

"The transaction is basically done," the source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that both RREEF and the Borletti Group would sell their stakes.

Printemps is 70 percent owned by RREEF and 30 percent by the Borletti Group, headed by Italian businessman Maurizio Borletti. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by James Regan)