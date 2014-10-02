* UK insurer returns after accounting and weather-related losses

* New deal to refinance existing bond

* Investors place orders of over £725m despite dicey conditions

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Troubled insurer RSA boosted its capital stores in the wake of costly weather-related claims and accounting irregularities in its Irish business with the sale of a subordinated bond.

Former RBS boss Stephen Hester took over the leadership of the company in February this year and is planning to drive a recovery by selling assets and raising up to £1.6bn in capital, around half of which came from an equity sale in April.

The company braved a dicey subordinated bond market dogged by volatility in recent weeks to further bolster its capital, as well as to refinance a £450m bond callable in December of this year.

The weak tone in the broader market has impacted recent new issues. A US$500m 30 non-call 10-year priced at the beginning of September for Swiss Re has moved from a 4.5% yield to 4.8%.

Meanwhile, the cost of insuring subordinated debt has been steadily rising since early September with the Subordinated Financial index moving from 73bp earlier this month to 90bp today according to Tradeweb.

"The market is a bit softer today but the roadshow gave us a clear indication of where the interest would come from," said a syndicate banker.

AVOIDING THE DELUGE

Over the past month, European insurers have flooded the market with subordinated bonds, keen to boost capital at rock-bottom yields before regulators force them to sell more aggressive structures.

Seven insurers have raised over 3.5bn-equivalent in euros and dollars, a sharp increase from last September when just one company came to market.

Lead managers Citigroup, HSBC and RBC said that by choosing the sterling market RSA would be able to dodge market indigestion to sell its deal.

Bankers began testing investor interest for the 31 non-call 11-year bond at Gilts plus 280-290bp. This quickly attracted orders in excess of £725m, allowing pricing at plus 280bp.

The tight print is likely to raise eyebrows in some quarters. In a note published at the end of September, BNP Paribas analysts said investors should be careful.

"We think that pricing tightly on the basis of the quick turnaround in the capitalisation of RSA would mean only downside thereafter," Rafael Villarreal wrote. "Investors are considering a subordinated bond from a company that historically has walked close to technical insolvency every 10 to 15 years (1991, 2004, 2013)."

Meanwhile, analysts at CreditSights added that while the rights issue has benefited RSA's capital structure, they still questioned whether it was sufficient given the weaker prospective profitability levels, pressure from equity investors for dividends, and the implementation of Solvency 2 due in January 1 2016.

To calculate relative value, bankers looked to the insurer's outstanding 2039 non-call 2019 bond bid at Gilts plus 255bp. They also looked to a range of other insurance deals including L&G 2041s bid at plus 215bp and Royal London 2043s at 315bp. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)