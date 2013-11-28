* Irish CEO says was made the "fall-guy" over probe
* Says he and family "truly traumatised"
* RSA probing alleged irregularities and accounting issues
By Padraic Halpin and Chris Vellacott
DUBLIN, Nov 28 The head of insurer RSA's
Irish unit resigned on Thursday, saying he had become the
"fall-guy" in an investigation into allegations of accounting
problems at the business.
Britain's largest general insurer is looking into alleged
irregularities and accounting issues at the unit going back at
least two years after an internal audit of the business
triggered a second profit warning in a week.
"I am certain that when the recent issues arose, that I
quickly became the 'fall-guy' for all issues, making it
impossible for me to achieve justice and fairness," Philip
Smith, 45, said in an emailed statement.
"My family and I have been truly traumatised by recent
events and I have taken this most difficult of decisions in the
best interests of my family. Resigning not only eases the stress
and strain on them, but also offers me the opportunity to pursue
justice outside the current flawed process."
RSA confirmed it had received Smith's resignation which was
"effective immediately". It said he had not received a severance
payment.
The insurer also said on Thursday it had started the search
for a new candidate to run its Irish arm. RSA's chief executive
for UK and western Europe Adrian Brown has stepped in as acting
CEO of RSA Ireland.
A spokeswoman for RSA would not comment beyond the company's
statement because the issue had become "a legal process".
Smith was suspended by RSA earlier this month along with the
Irish unit's chief financial officer Rory O'Connor and claims
director Peter Burke pending the outcome of the review.
RSA said no findings had been made against any individuals
at the time.
Shares in the insurer tumbled after its disclosure that it
had uncovered "issues" at its Irish operations and had suspended
the three top executives.
RSA's chief financial officer, Richard Houghton, said the
company was examining "the booking of large losses within claims
and the timing of the recognition of earned premiums" and that
the issue dated back at least two years.
RSA has appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers to
review the Irish operation's financial and regulatory processes
and controls and its supervision by the group. It has injected
100 million euros of fresh capital into it.
Ireland's central bank has also launched an investigation.
The company has already warned that the problems at the
Irish unit means RSA's 2013 operating result will be 70 million
pounds ($112 million) lower than previous market expectations.
Ireland accounts for a relatively small part of RSA, making
up just 4 percent of group premiums last year, when the group
reported an operating profit of 684 million pounds.
In February RSA cut its annual dividend by 20 percent, to
7.3 pence a share for last year, after complaining of poor
returns from its bond investments.