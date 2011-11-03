(Adds details)

LONDON Nov 3 Insurer RSA said bad weather and floods in Thailand, Ireland and Denmark had cost it about 60 million pounds, but said it was on track to meet its full-year goals, after chalking up net written premiums growth of 11 percent in the third quarter.

"I'm confident in our ability to continue to meet our targets and deliver sustainable profitable performance," Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a trading statement on Thursday, describing the external environment as "tough".

The group said third quarter sales, as measured by net written premiums, rose to 6.1 billion pounds from 5.5 billion pounds a year ago with growth reported across all regions.

In emerging markets they rose by 17 percent compared with 7 percent in the UK and 13 percent at its other international operations in Europe and Canada. (Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)