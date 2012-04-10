* New CEO Simon Lee paid 1.15 million pounds for 2011
* Outgoing CEO Haste received 2.77 million pounds in total
pay for 2011
* Outgoing FD Culmer, who joins Lloyds in May, got 703,000
pounds
LONDON, April 10 British insurer RSA
paid its former chief executive Andy Haste, who stepped down
last year after eight-years at the helm, a total of 2.77 million
pounds ($4.4 million) for 2011, the company said in its annual
report on Tuesday.
Haste's pay represented an increase of around 27 percent
from his 2010 remuneration of 2.18 million pounds.
RSA said that it paid outgoing finance director George
Culmer, who will become the new finance boss of
part-nationalised British bank Lloyds in May, a total
of 703,000 pounds - down from 1.15 million in 2010.
Haste launched an overhaul of RSA after taking over in 2003,
selling off underperforming life insurance units and
ring-fencing the group from potentially crippling
asbestos-related claims in the United States.
Simon Lee, who had previously run RSA's international
divisions, replaced Haste as the company's chief executive last
year.
Lee was paid a total of 1.15 million pounds for 2011, up
from 935,000 pounds in 2010.
($1 = 0.6305 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)