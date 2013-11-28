DUBLIN Nov 28 RSA's Ireland chief executive Philip Smith resigned on Thursday, saying he had become the "fall-guy" over an investigation into the insurer's Irish unit.

Britain's largest general insurer is probing claims of irregularities and accounting issues at the Irish unit going back at least two years after an internal audit of the business triggered a second profit warning in a week.

"I am certain that when the recent issues arose, that I quickly became the 'fall-guy' for all issues, making it impossible for me to achieve justice and fairness," Smith said in an emailed statement.