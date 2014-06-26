UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 26 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* Steve Lewis appointed as RSA CEO for UK and Western Europe
* Steve Lewis as CEO for UK and Western Europe join company with effect from January 1, 2015
* Adrian Brown will remain in his current role until August 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts