BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
Dec 19 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* Disposal
* It agreed and completed sale of its 21.75 pct holding in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong to Leapfrog Thailand Holdings Ltd and Mindo Asia Investments Ltd
* RSA received cash consideration of 36 mln stg
* This transaction continues excellent momentum of our announced disposals in 2014
* Expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 22 mln stg and an addition to group's tangible net assets of approximately 19 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp