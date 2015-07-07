BRIEF-FDA approves treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
July 7 RSA Insurance Group Plc appointed Towergate Insurance's Scott Egan as group chief financial officer, replacing Richard Houghton, who announced his departure in February.
Egan will also serve as an executive director and is expected to join RSA in the fourth quarter.
He is currently interim CEO at British insurance broker Towergate, which sold itself to creditors in early February as part of a deal to slash its debt pile by nearly two-thirds.
RSA has core operations in the UK, Scandinavia, Canada, Ireland, and Latin America. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: