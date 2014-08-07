LONDON Aug 7 UK insurer RSA posted an
interim pretax profit of 69 million pounds ($116.20 million) on
Thursday and said it was making good progress in stabilising its
financial health after a year of upheaval following problems at
its Irish unit.
RSA said interim tangible equity was 2.6 billion pounds, up
from 1.7 billion at the end of December, although net written
premiums fell 3.9 billion pounds, down 9 percent or 3 percent on
a underlying basis.
It added that the tangible equity to premium ratio of 33
percent against 19 percent at end-December, and that it was
planning to restart its dividend at the full-year results.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Richa Naidu)