LONDON May 7 British insurance company RSA posted a 1 percent year-on-year rise in net written premiums in the first quarter, although it warned lower interest rates and currency moves were hitting its business.

The company, which provides personal and commercial general insurance, said it took in a net 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) of premium income in the three months to end-March, with operating profit boosted by a series of disposals.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that net attributable profits were "a little ahead of our plans and included anticipated disposal gains". Tangible net equity during the period was 3 billion pounds, versus 2.9 billion at year-end.

"Lower interest rates and currency moves in our key territories continue to have adverse impacts, whilst insurance markets remain competitive," Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in the statement.

RSA said its preparation for the introduction of new European solvency rules was on course and its capital ratios were up slightly compared with the year end, in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.6560 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)