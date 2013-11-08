LONDON Nov 8 RSA Insurance said it had
suspended the chief executive and two other senior managers of
its Irish business while it investigates issues in the unit's
claims and finance functions identified during a routine
internal audit.
The insurer said on Friday that Chief Executive Philip
Smith, Chief Financial Officer Rory O'Connor and claims director
Peter Burke had been suspended.
When asked for a response from the RSA Insurance Ireland
executives, an RSA spokesman said they were not available to
comment.
The company said no findings had been made against any
individuals at this time, but as a result of these issues it
estimated that the group's 2013 operating result would be 70
million pounds ($112 million) lower than current market
expectations.
The company said it had informed the Central Bank of Ireland
of the issues and was working closely with it.
It also said it injected capital into RSA Insurance Ireland
on Friday to ensure its solvency ratio was comfortably in excess
of 200 percent, the benchmark ratio set by Ireland's central
bank.
No policyholders had been affected and all its Irish
businesses continued to operate as normal, it added.
The company said the issues identified in the audit were
distinct from the need to increase reserves, in response to
increased bodily injury claim trends, that was announced in its
trading statement on Nov. 5.
The market consensus for profit after tax for this year
stood at around 330 million pounds, a spokeswoman said, and the
downgrade was expected to take the market consensus for profit
after tax down to about 280 million pounds.
Adrian Brown, currently chief executive of the UK and
Western Europe, would take over as acting chief executive of the
Irish business, it said.