DUBLIN Nov 9 Ireland's central bank is
investigating a potential regulatory issue after RSA Insurance
suspended the chief executive and two other senior
managers of its Irish business, it said on Saturday.
The insurer has suspended the Irish unit's Chief Executive
Philip Smith, Chief Financial Officer Rory O'Connor and claims
director Peter Burke while it investigates issues in its claims
and finance functions.
RSA said no findings had been made against any individuals
at this time, but as a result of these issues it estimated that
the group's 2013 operating result would be 70 million pounds
!($112 million) lower than current market expectations.
Ireland's central bank confirmed RSA had reported a
regulatory issue and it was in close and regular dialogue with
the insurer. It said it had started an investigation into the
matter.
RSA is Ireland's top insurer, offering home, motor and
commercial coverage. A spokesman said the RSA Insurance Ireland
executives were not available to comment.
The company has injected capital into RSA Insurance Ireland
to ensure its solvency ratio was comfortably in excess of 200
percent, the benchmark ratio set by Ireland's central bank.
The company said the issues identified in the audit were
distinct from the need to increase reserves, in response to
increased bodily injury claim trends, that was announced in its
trading statement on Nov. 5.