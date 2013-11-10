* RSA has suspended 3 executives at Irish business
* Ireland central bank checking for regulatory issue
* RSA says no material long-term impact on group
DUBLIN, Nov 10 RSA Insurance has
commissioned an independent review of its financial and
regulatory reporting processes and controls after it suspended
three senior executives at its Irish unit, it said on Sunday.
Ireland's central bank and RSA are investigating a potential
regulatory issue after the insurer suspended the Irish unit's
Chief Executive Philip Smith, Chief Financial Officer Rory
O'Connor and claims director Peter Burke.
RSA has said it suspended the trio over "issues in the Irish
claims and finance functions" identified in a routine internal
audit, but neither the company nor Ireland's central bank has
given details of the problems.
RSA said it had appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers
to undertake a comprehensive review focusing on
financial and regulatory reporting processes and controls within
the Irish unit and group oversight and controls. It will also
assess the adequacy of the remedial actions being taken and is
expected to report back by the end of the year.
"While the investigation is ongoing, I am confident that
these issues are isolated to the Irish business," RSA Chief
Executive Simon Lee said.
"No policyholders have been affected and all our Irish
businesses continue to operate as normal. Nevertheless, we want
to ensure that the actions being taken in Ireland and across the
group are correct and that all lessons are learnt."
RSA is Ireland's top insurer, offering home, motor and
commercial coverage.
The company has injected capital into RSA Insurance Ireland
to ensure its solvency ratio was comfortably in excess of 200
percent, the benchmark ratio set by Ireland's central bank.
Lee said while the problems are serious, they do not have a
material long-term impact on the company.
"Our capital position remains robust and we remain committed
to our dividend policy which is aligned with market expectations
for the full year final 2013 dividend," he said.