LONDON, March 17 British general insurer RSA
is weighing a possible sale of its Latin American
business, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in
what would be the group's biggest in a long-running series of
disposals.
That followed media reports on Monday that the general
insurer was considering a sale of the operations, which are
spread across Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and
Uruguay. RSA declined to comment.
RSA has been retreating from secondary markets to help shore
up its balance sheet and refocus its strategy after an
accounting scandal at its Irish unit fuelled a series of profit
warnings and bumper cash call.
