LONDON Nov 6 British insurer RSA said
premiums fell due to soft markets and its ongoing restructuring
plans.
Net written premiums of 5.7 billion pounds ($9.12 billion)
were down 9 percent, the company said in a trading statement on
Thursday.
Tangible equity, the company's measure of net assets, rose
to 2.9 billion pounds in the third quarter from 2.6 billion in
the previous quarter.
Announced disposal proceeds for the year to date to
end-September were 740 million pounds and further disposals are
targeted over the next 12 months, RSA said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)