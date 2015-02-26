LONDON Feb 26 RSA said on Thursday it
posted a 2014 pre-tax profit of 275 million pounds ($427.24
million), recovering from a 244 million pound loss in 2013.
Under the stewardship of former Royal Bank of Scotland
boss Stephen Hester, the insurer said it would restart
dividend payments, with a final dividend payment of 2 pence per
share.
The firm said in a separate statement that chief financial
officer Richard Houghton would step down from the board of RSA
from May 7. He would leave the firm later this year, once a
successor is recruited, RSA added.
RSA also upped its cost savings target to an annualised 210
million pounds by 2016, from a previous 180 million.
It set a new target of greater than 250 million pounds for
2017.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)