LONDON May 4 London-listed insurer RSA
posted a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net written premiums
on Thursday and said operating profits were ahead of plan,
helped by below-average weather-related losses.
RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, said
group net written premiums rose to 1.71 billion pounds ($2.20
billion), with the firm's Canadian business seeing the biggest
rise in premiums, a 28 percent gain.
"Weather experience was relatively benign across the group,
with the exception of Canada which saw the impact of windstorms
across Newfoundland and Ontario in March," RSA said in a trading
statement.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester, the former boss of Royal
Bank of Scotland (RBS) who came in to overhaul the
insurer in 2014, said the year had begun well and that results
so far indicated "further progress".
($1 = 0.7765 pounds)
