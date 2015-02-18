LONDON Feb 18 British insurer RSA said
it had sold its 26 percent holding in Indian insurer Royal
Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company to its joint venture partner
Sundaram Finance.
RSA said it expected to receive 46 million pounds ($71
million) in cash for the stake and would make a 16-million-pound
profit on the sale, which it expected to complete within six
months.
"This transaction continues the excellent momentum of our
disposal programme and represents further progress in tightening
the strategic focus of the group," said Chief Executive Stephen
Hester.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char)