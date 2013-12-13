LONDON Dec 13 RSA Insurance said on
Friday its group chief executive, Simon Lee, had resigned after
it issued yet another profit warning as a result of the need to
pump money into its Irish unit, and after recent storms in
Europe.
"Simon felt it was in the best interests of the Group that
he step down to enable a change in leadership. He has offered to
help in any way that he can to ensure a smooth transition,"
Martin Scicluna, RSA Chairman said.
Last month the head of RSA's Irish unit resigned as
Britain's largest general insurer is looking into alleged
irregularities and accounting issues at its Irish unit.
"The impact of this Irish reserve strengthening and the
storms in Europe last week will lead to a further reduction in
anticipated 2013 earnings," the company said in a statement.