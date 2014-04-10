Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
April 10 Rsa Insurance Group Plc -
* Confirms that j.p. Morgan securities plc and merrill lynch international, in their capacity as joint bookrunners, have procured subscribers for all of 59,741,173 new ordinary shares for which valid acceptances were not received, representing approximately 4.33 per cent. Of new ordinary shares,
* Placing at a price of 94 pence per new ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.