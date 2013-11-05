LONDON Nov 5 RSA Insurance Group PLC warned
on Tuesday that a pattern of adverse weather events across its
core markets in 2013 had led to insured losses "materially above
assumptions", pushing expected full year returns on equity to
under 10 percent.
The insurer blamed October's severe Northern European
windstorm and similarly unsettled weather in Canada for the hit
to returns, which offset a 7 percent rise in net written
premiums to 6.7 billion pounds.
RSA said its initial estimates on the net loss across its
UK, Scandinavian and Baltics business as a result of the October
storm to fall between 45-65 million pounds.
Net losses in Canada as outlined in its interim results in
August have reached 83 million pounds.
*(London Corporate Finance; +44 207 542 9202)