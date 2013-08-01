Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Aug 1 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Net written premiums up 7% on constant exchange rate basis to £4.7BN * Underwriting result up 26% at £188M * Post tax earnings up 24% to £190M * Better than 95% combined ratio expected despite material adverse weather in
Canada * Return on equity of between 10% and 12% expected in 2013 * Profit before tax £250M * Operating result £339M
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.