BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
Aug 22 RSM Tenon Group PLC : * Appointment of administrators * No longer in talks with baker tilly regarding a possible offer for the issued
share capital of the company * No longer in an offer period * RSM Tenon Ltd and other principal trading entities continue to trade as
normal and are not affected by this * Company's ordinary shares have been suspended from trading with immediate
effect * Joint administrators agreed a sale of the company's trading entities to baker
tilly * Sale is expected to complete within two weeks, following regulatory and
shareholder approval * Informed by Lloyds Banking Group that should it breach covenants, as
expected, Lloyds would not grant waiver * Terms of the sale agreement mean that Lloyds will not recover its secured
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Says exited bankruptcy with $90 million equity investment, new $640m asset-backed credit facility, elimination of more than $400 million of debt Source text for Eikon: