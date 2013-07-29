UPDATE 2-EU open to compromise on some parts of mobile industry agenda
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
July 29 RSM Tenon Group PLC : * Baker tilly UK holdings - baker tilly confirms that in the event an offer is
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said in a stock exchange statement.