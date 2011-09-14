* FY adj pretax profit 27.1 mln stg vs 24.1 mln stg

Sept 14 British business adviser RSM Tenon Group reported a better-than-expected full-year adjusted pretax profit, boosted by acquisitions and a strong performance at its audit division, but the company maintained a cautious stance for the future.

"The general economic climate is creating a business environment which is difficult to predict," the company said in a statement.

RSM Tenon, which operates across the audit and advisory, risk management and financial management segments, said its net debt stood at 65.7 million pounds ($103.8 million) as on June 30, compared with 43.1 million pounds last year.

July-June adjusted pretax profit rose to 27.1 million pounds from 24.1 million pounds. Revenue was up 31 percent at 249.1 million pounds.

The company had acquired accountancy firm RSM Bentley Jennison in 2009 and certain units of business advisory firm Vantis Plc last year.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 26.58 million pounds on revenue of 249.68 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RSM Tenon, which competes with business advisory firms like BDO and Grant Thornton, reduced its dividend to 0.55 pence from 1.6 pence.

The company's shares, which have more than halved since the beginning of the year, closed at 25 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)