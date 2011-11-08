* Sees demand flattening across service lines
* Expects to increase percentage of profit in H2
Nov 8 RSM Tenon Group said on Tuesday
trading for the year-to-date period was at the lower end of its
expectations as flattened demand across its service lines
coupled with a challenging economic backdrop hurt business
activity.
In September, the business adviser had reported a
better-than-expected adjusted pretax profit for the full year,
but maintained a cautious stance for the future.
However, RSM Tenon, which competes with business advisory
firms like BDO and Grant Thornton, said its current activity
levels were largely as expected, helped by opportunities across
all its divisions.
The company now aims to focus on three areas -- reduction of
working capital, organic development and cost control -- to
increase the percentage of profit to be generated in the
second-half of the year.
The London-based company also said reducing its debt
remained a key priority for the year.
RSM Tenon shares, which have shed 57 percent of their value
in the last one year, closed at 26 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 83.75 million pounds.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)