Nov 8 RSM Tenon Group said on Tuesday trading for the year-to-date period was at the lower end of its expectations as flattened demand across its service lines coupled with a challenging economic backdrop hurt business activity.

In September, the business adviser had reported a better-than-expected adjusted pretax profit for the full year, but maintained a cautious stance for the future.

However, RSM Tenon, which competes with business advisory firms like BDO and Grant Thornton, said its current activity levels were largely as expected, helped by opportunities across all its divisions.

The company now aims to focus on three areas -- reduction of working capital, organic development and cost control -- to increase the percentage of profit to be generated in the second-half of the year.

The London-based company also said reducing its debt remained a key priority for the year.

RSM Tenon shares, which have shed 57 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at 26 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 83.75 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)