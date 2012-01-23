(Adds interim chairman, analyst comments; updates share price)

* Sees reporting adjusted pretax loss for first half

* Expects sales 10 pct lower than previous year

* Says chairman, CEO step down effective immediately

* May restate financial year 2011 results

* Shares fall as much as 32 percent

By Tresa Sherin Morera

Jan 23 RSM Tenon Group warned on its results for the third time in two months, and the British business adviser's top executives quit amid concerns over its debt, pricing woes and weak demand.

Shares of the company, which has a debt pile of more than twice its market value, fell as much as 32 percent to a nine-year low of 5.62 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They had debuted at around 110 pence about 10 years ago.

The company said Bob Morton and Andy Raynor resigned as chairman and chief executive respectively. Deputy Chairman Adrian Martin has been promoted as executive chairman.

"We have a new management team and I am expected to take this role on an interim basis. We will be looking for a chief executive starting very shortly," Martin told Reuters.

RSM Tenon, which operates across the audit and advisory, risk and financial management segments, also said it might restate its financial year 2011 results and incur some additional one-off charges for the first half of the new fiscal year. It has been carrying out a comprehensive review of its financial accounts under its new finance chief Adrian Gardner.

The company, which competes with firms like BDO and Grant Thornton, expects to report an adjusted pretax loss for the six months ended Dec. 31 on a likely revenue fall of 10 percent.

"We have seen some pricing pressure that is causing a little bit of revenue reduction," Gardner said.

"The UK economy right now ... is not growing fast and there are plenty of price pressures that exist throughout the whole economic chain."

Last month, the company had said all its service lines were experiencing tough conditions, adversely impacting year-on-year trading performance after it gave an early November warning.

RSM Tenon's net debt at end-June 2011 was about 66 million pounds, while it had a market capitalisation of about 26 million pounds ($40.4 million) based on the stock's close on Friday.

RSM Tenon said it was currently operating within its banking facilities, but admitted it had limited headroom, and that it was in talks with its sole lender.

"Concerns about its debt facility still remain and the outlook is perhaps bleak at this point and predicated upon the company being able to turn things around," analyst Owen James of Shore Capital said. ($1 = 0.6440 British pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)