UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and the Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut chain, reported a more than eight-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $90.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $27.4 million charge related to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.