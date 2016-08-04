Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and the Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut chain, reported a more than eight-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $90.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $27.4 million charge related to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)