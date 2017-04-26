April 26 Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it opened more restaurants.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was $50.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, largely unchanged from $50 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share was unchanged at 21 cents.

Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue rose to $1 billion from $918.5 million.