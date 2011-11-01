(Follows alerts)
Nov 1 RTI International Metals posted
quarterly revenue above analysts' estimate on higher aircraft
build rates by its customers Airbus and Boeing ,
and said it expects titanium market to improve despite headwinds
in the defense sector.
July-September net profit at the Pittsburgh-based titanium
products maker was $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, compared
with a net loss of $16.8 million, or 56 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $143.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 7 cents
a share, on revenue of $130.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
RTI International shares closed at $26.39 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
