UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
* Q2 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.13
* Q2 rev up 54 pct to $190.3 mln
Aug 1 Titanium products maker RTI International Metals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales to aerospace and energy markets.
RTI, which counts Airbus and Boeing Co among its customers, said sales at its fabrication business rose 162 percent to $84.3 million. Sales at its distribution business rose 24 percent to $67.5 million.
A production ramp-up by Airbus has increased the demand for titanium products.
"The only slowdown impacting RTI is expected cutbacks in defense spending," Chief Executive Dawne Hickton said in a statement.
The company sees full-year operating income at around the higher end of its previous forecast range of $45 million to $50 million. The company also expects volume for its titanium mill products segment to exceed 16 million pounds.
RTI earnings rose to $5.2 million, or 17 cents a share, for April-June from $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $190.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share on revenue of $175.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RTI shares closed at $22.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.