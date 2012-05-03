* Q1 EPS $0.19 vs est $0.06

* Q1 revenue up 35 pct

* Shares up as much as 9 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)

May 3 Titanium-products supplier RTI International Metals said a production ramp-up by its aerospace customers such as Boeing Co and Airbus will help boost profit in the second half.

Shares of the company, which also posted a first-quarter profit that handily beat analysts' expectations, rose as much as 9 percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

On a call with analysts, Chief Executive Dawne Hickton said higher activity among its aerospace customers should provide RTI with supply opportunities.

"The ramp-up will not impact next quarter, but we should see benefits starting in the second-half of the year and as we move into 2013," said Hickton.

The company supplies various components such as airframes, seat tracks, landing gear and engine parts to its aerospace customers.

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace and defense company, is increasing production of commercial airplanes to meet higher demand from airlines. Production has accelerated on all its commercial planes, including the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing's Dreamliner project contributed about 20 percent to RTI's fabrication unit sales for the nine months ended September 2011, according to a regulatory filing.

DIVERSIFICATION DRIVE

RTI, which had been hurt by a weak aerospace market during the economic downturn, is looking to diversify its customer base.

The company snapped up Remmele Engineering for $164.5 million earlier this year to enter the medical device market.

"We expect diversification to reduce volatility going forward and help insulate us from swings in the aerospace and defense markets," Hickton said.

Hickton said the company's medical device and energy markets will strengthen in the remainder of the year.

RTI's first-quarter net income rose to $5.6 million, or 19 cents per share, from $2.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $162.9 million, while backlog increased by 60 percent.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents per share on revenue of $147.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pittsburgh-based RTI, which is looking to become a fully-integrated supplier of advanced titanium components, said titanium mill product shipments during the quarter rose 39 percent.

RTI shares, which have risen about 7 percent so far this year, were trading up 4 percent at $26.31 later in the session. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)