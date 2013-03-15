* Bertelsmann to sell up to 17.3 percent of RTL shares
* Sales process to be similar to IPO
* Proceeds to be used for acquisitions, strategic overhaul
FRANKFURT, March 15 German TV and publishing
group Bertelsmann is set to start the placement of
part of its stake in RTL Group in early April, two
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Europe's biggest media firm is cutting its 92.3 percent
stake in its TV arm to raise money for an overhaul of its
business to catch up with fast-changing markets.
It wants to reduce its holding to 75 percent, meaning it
could sell as much as 17.3 percent of RTL, a stake that has a
market value of more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion.
Bertelsmann will sell the shares under a so-called re-IPO
process, which is very similar to an initial public offering
(IPO) with the exception that RTL is already a listed company.
As in a common flotation process, the RTL share placement
will include research by analysts, a pre-marketing period, and
about two weeks of bookbuilding, the sources said.
"The RTL Re-IPO will in many ways be similar to a normal IPO
track," one of the people said.
Bertelsmann declined to comment.
With RTL's free floated shares currently totalling only 7
percent and rarely traded, Bertelsmann needs to educate
potential investors and organise an auction to reap a good price
for the shares, the sources said.
Bertelsmann will also include in the sales prospectus its
annual results due on March 26. It will need to complete the
transaction by mid-May if it wants to use full-year earnings as
a basis for the prospectus.
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Goldman
Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and
Credit Suisse are running the sale, sources familiar
with the transaction have said.
Bertelsmann said in September it planned major acquisitions
and strategic partnerships to accelerate growth in a bid to
become more international and a leading digital company.
It aims to expand into digital content and into emerging
markets to complement its ailing print publishing business,
where it is planning a merger with Pearson Penguin imprint.
It also said last month that it plans to buy out its partner
in music rights company BMG, banking on pop fans to splash out
on more digital downloads.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Jörn
Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Clelia Oziel)