FRANKFURT, April 30 Shares in German media conglomerate RTL Group slipped below their issue price in their first day of trading on Frankfurt's stock exchange, following the world's largest share offering of a media group in eight years.

After briefly rising above the 55.50-euro offer price in early Tuesday trade, shares of Europe's largest broadcaster with 53 television channels and 28 radio stations in 10 countries were down 1.2 percent to 54.85 euros by 1040 GMT amid a weaker European media sector.

The listing adds to evidence of a rebound in global equity fundraising, which rose 24 percent in the first quarter as investor confidence returned after political and economic uncertainties stymied capital raising in 2012.

Investors have recently flocked to buy shares of telecoms group KPN, chemicals group Evonik and lender Deutsche Bank.

The RTL share sale is the largest of a media group since a 2.1-billion-euro sale of shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset in 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data.

RTL's majority shareholder, privately held Bertelsmann , raised 1.42 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the sale, which cuts its stake to 75 percent from 92.3 percent.

It is looking for cash to fund growth as well as an overhaul of its business to catch up with rapidly-changing markets. It has voiced ambitions to make major acquisitions and strike strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and become more international.

"We assume Bertelsmann will remain 75-percent-owner," RTL's co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt said after ringing the bell at Frankfurt's stock exchange when the first quotation for the new RTL shares appeared.

According to RTL, the share sale drew lively interest from investors with a long-term focus. A person familiar with the deal told Reuters that 53 percent of investors that bought the new shares were "long-only," meaning they focus on owning shares rather than also speculating on stock they expect to fall.

Equity capital market bankers often hope for 60 to 70 percent "long-only" investors, which tend to have a stabilising effect on a company's share price.

On the other hand, a higher percentage of short-term-focused investors such as hedge funds increases the liquidity of a stock, which was a core factor in Bertelsmann's decision to sell RTL shares.

While RTL has had a listing in Luxembourg for years, the small proportion of shares available for trading led to low volumes. Despite the group's market capitalisation of 8.7 billion euros it never qualified for Germany's midcap index .

RTL is now likely to make it into the index in Deutsche Boerse's next big review in September.

CEO Schaeferkordt also said RTL group saw first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITDA) rise by less than 10 percent.