(Refiles to change day of the week in the second paragraph to Friday from Thursday)

FRANKFURT, March 15 German TV and publishing group Bertelsmann is set to start the placement of part of its stake in RTL Group shortly after the Easter holidays, two people familiar with the matter said.

They said on Friday the sale would be carried in a so-called Re-IPO process, which is very similar to an initial public offering (IPO) with the exception that RTL is already a listed company.

As in a common flotation process the RTL share placement will include research by analysts, a so-called pre-marketing period, and about two weeks of bookbuilding.

"The RTL Re-IPO will in many ways be similar to a normal IPO track," one of the people said.

Bertelsmann declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Jörn Poltz; editing by Maria Sheahan and Keiron Henderson)