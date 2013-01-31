FRANKFURT Jan 31 German media group Bertelsmann reduced its debt and kept its profit stable in 2012, the company said on Thursday.

Net debt dropped to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) at the end of December, down about 600 million from the same day a year earlier.

It confirmed an earlier statement from RTL Group that it was considering lowering its stake in Europe's largest broadcaster via capital markets.

"Whatever proceeds that might arise would be invested flexibly in new strategic businesses and thus support Bertelsmann's growth strategy," Bertelsmann said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Anthony Barker)