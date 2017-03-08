(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, March 8 European broadcast group RTL said Anke Schaeferkordt would leave her post as co-chief executive alongside Guillaume de Posch to be replaced by Bert Habets, currently CEO of RTL's Dutch business.

Schaeferkordt is leaving at her own request and will continue to be CEO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, the group's largest business unit, RTL said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Together with her colleagues on the executive committee, she has succeeded in making RTL Group more digital, more international and faster growing," said Chairman Thomas Rabe.

"While I regret her decision, I fully respect her reasons," he said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)