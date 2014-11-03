FRANKFURT Nov 3 European broadcaster RTL Group will evaluate its Hungarian unit at the end of this year and decide whether it will need to revalue the business due to the country's advertising tax, co-Chief Executive Guillaume de Posch said on Monday.

"We will reconsider at the end of the year whether further write-downs on our Hungarian business are required. Operationally, our Hungarian business is doing really well," De Posch told Reuters.

RTL took an 88 million euro impairment in August for the tax, pushing down its six-month profit by more than half to 202 million euros.

At the time, it also cut its 2014 outlook and said it expected 2014 group revenues to decline slightly this year, with a more significant decrease in EBITA, having previously seen both figures remaining broadly stable.

RTL will publish third-quarter results on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)