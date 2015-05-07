FRANKFURT May 7 European broadcaster RTL Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in Germany, its most important market.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 194 million euros ($220 million).

The maker of hit shows such as "Idols" and "Let's Dance" said first-quarter group revenue was stable at 1.31 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBITA of 198 million euros on revenue of 1.304 billion euros.

RTL said it still expected 2015 revenue and EBITA to be broadly stable. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hugh Lawson)