BRIEF-Kneomedia Ltd updates on Philippines licencing agreement
* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly
FRANKFURT, March 10 European broadcaster RTL Group reported broadly in-line 2015 earnings, helped by growth in advertising revenue in its most important market Germany and favourable exchange rates.
The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its 2015 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 2 percent to 1.17 billion euros ($1.28 billion).
The maker of hit talent shows such as "Jungle Camp" and "Big Brother" said 2015 group revenue grew 3.8 percent to 6.03 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly
April 12 Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia: