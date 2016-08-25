FRANKFURT Aug 25 European broadcast group RTL said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in September thanks to its strong cash flows and confidence in meeting its full-year net debt to core profit target ratio.

The Luxembourg-based group raised its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), saying on Thursday it now expected a moderate increase of 2.5 to 5 percent, versus its previous forecast for broadly stable EBITA.

Second-quarter EBITA grew 3 percent but revenue fell 2 percent due to lower sales at production unit FremantleMedia, negative exchange-rate effects and lower advertising revenue in June because of the UEFA European soccer championship.