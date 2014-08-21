MUNICH Aug 21 RTL Group
demands that the European Union take steps against Hungary's new
advertising tax, its Chief Executive Guillaume de Posch said
after the European broadcaster cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday.
The Hungarian government has levied a tax on media companies
that RTL parent Bertelsmann has said was a blatant
attempt to force the group out of the country.
An impairment charge on its Hungarian business was a factor
in pushing down RTL's net profit for the first six months of
2014 by more than half to 202 million euros ($268 million), far
short of the 318 million average of analyst estimates in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7541 euro)
